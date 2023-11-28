Intradiem Contact Center Automation Solutions Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Contact centers using Genesys Cloud CX can now download and integrate Intradiem's contact center automation solutions, which monitor automatic call distributor (ACD) and workforce management (WFM) data in real time, directly from the Genesys AppFoundry.

"The Genesys AppFoundry is a natural fit for Intradiem as our solutions can be easily layered into Genesys customers' tech stacks to improve productivity and engagement at the agent side all while strengthening the end-customer experience," said Haresh Gangwani, executive vice president of global alliances at Intradiem, in a statement. "We've already proven the value of Intradiem's enterprise-grade cloud solution to multiple Genesys customers, and this partnership will deliver our cost-saving solutions to an even broader range of customers."