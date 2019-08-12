Intermedia Acquires Cloud Contact Center Provider Telax

Intermedia, a unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) software provider for managed service providers (MSPs) and the small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) they serve, has acquired Telax, a Toronto-based cloud contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Following the acquisition, Intermedia will be in a position to offer an integrated UCaaS/CCaaS solution or CCaaS standalone for front-line, knowledge, and contact center workers through a common set of communications and collaboration tools.
Telax's cloud contact center solution includes enhanced interactive voice response (IVR), dynamic real-time dashboards and reporting, skills-based call routing, agent scheduling, support quality assurance, and more delivered through an omnichannel solution.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Telax into the Intermedia family," said Intermedia CEO Michael Gold in a statement. "As Intermedia continues to accelerate its intent of being a single provider of highly reliable, highly supported, and exceptional cloud-based unified communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, Telax is a natural next step to advance that service model. Customers and partners will now have all of their business communication needs provided through one common, highly reliable UCaaS and CCaaS platform. That means one provider, one intuitive point of control, one bill, and one support team…but not the unnecessary high cost and performance hassle that frequently comes from having two separate cloud solutions."
"As our contact center solution has become a strategic asset at the heart of so many businesses, the thought of joining Intermedia to bring world-class customer engagement solutions to business customers and the partners that serve them is thrilling," said Koray Parmaks, CEO of Telax, in a statement.
"This is a very savvy move for Intermedia. Businesses continue moving their communications, customer care, and other software workloads to the cloud at a rapid pace, and they look for providers that can offer a one-stop shop for a broader scope of their needs. Intermedia's acquisition and integration of Telax's Cloud Contact Center into its communications cloud will do just that," said Elka Popova, vice president of information and communications technologies at Frost and Sullivan, in a statement. "An integrated set of cloud communications and contact center solutions from a single provider helps businesses realize tremendous operational efficiencies, greater usability, and more rapid and informed decisions when resolving customer issues. And for channel partners looking to add another revenue-rich cloud solution to their portfolio, this creates an excellent opportunity given Intermedia's channel focus."