Intermedia Acquires Cloud Contact Center Provider Telax

Intermedia, a unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) software provider for managed service providers (MSPs) and the small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) they serve, has acquired Telax, a Toronto-based cloud contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Intermedia will be in a position to offer an integrated UCaaS/CCaaS solution or CCaaS standalone for front-line, knowledge, and contact center workers through a common set of communications and collaboration tools.

Telax's cloud contact center solution includes enhanced interactive voice response (IVR), dynamic real-time dashboards and reporting, skills-based call routing, agent scheduling, support quality assurance, and more delivered through an omnichannel solution.