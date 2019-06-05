Intercom Launches Customizable Inbox With Apps

Intercom, providers of a customer messaging platform, today launched a customizable Inbox with apps that brings all of the information and tools sales and support teams need into one place.

Featuring 19 apps built with partners like Stripe, Salesforce.com, Zendesk, Jira, and Shopify, Inbox provides teams the right context alongside every customer conversation, triggers actions in external tools with just one click, and syncs data across tech stacks.

Apps from Intercom include the Stripe app, which lets support reps upgrade subscriptions or look up payment histories in one click without leaving the current conversation.