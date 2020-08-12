Intercom Adds to Conversational Support Solutions

Intercom has added more than 20 features to its Business Messenger and Inbox customer support offerings to help support teams manage more complex customer queries, automate manual tasks and processes to scale support to more customers, and leverage insights from rich reporting features.

The new features include the following:

Seamless and faster ticketing workflows with bots that can now collect the exact information support agents need to route and prioritize issues in minutes;

Messenger updates that enable support teams to respond to customer inquiries when the time is best for them; and

Robust reporting insights with new reports and 12 new metrics that lets teams see which customer issues are taking up the most time, monitor their workloads, track their impacts, and optimize day-to-day support efficiency.