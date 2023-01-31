Intercom Adds GPT-3.5-Enabled Features

Intercom, a customer service platform for internet businesses, today launched three automation-first features built using OpenAI's GPT-3.5 technology.

"We believe the advances made in large language models (LLM), spearheaded by OpenAI and that have manifested in ChatGPT, will be the most significant change the customer service industry has experienced in decades. It's a massive step toward a world where customer service is automation-first, a future we've been working toward for a few years," said Des Traynor, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Intercom, in a statement.

The new features include the following:

"We have been following all of the projects in this area over the years, but as we experimented with the most recent GPT release, we realized we have crossed a perceptual cliff here and that a tectonic shift was beginning," Traynor said. "We quickly built and shipped many prototypes internally, ensuring we learned and iterated with each round of user feedback, and we've released our first wave of features based on GPT-3.5. We're excited to get this into the hands of our customers, but we're just scratching the surface of what's possible with this technology. We believe the capabilities won't just be point solutions but will create a technology that will sit across our entire customer service platform. We're actively exploring what comes next."