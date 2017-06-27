Interactions Teams with Maximus to Offer Government IVA

Maximus, a provider of government services worldwide, and Interactions, a provider of intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) for customer care, today unveiled the Maximus Intelligent Assistant powered by Interactions, making IVAs available to government agencies.

"With fewer resources and increasing expectations from citizens, federal agencies are challenged with improving the citizen journey while demonstrating value for their funding," said Tom Romeo, president and general manager of Maximus Federal, in a statement. "Agency leaders know that they cannot solve today's problems with yesterday's solutions. They are actively seeking new, innovative approaches to delivering enhanced customer service that prove cost-effective for the agency. Partnering with Interactions leverages both company's deep expertise in delivering enhanced and efficient customer service solutions to bring intelligent virtual assistants to the federal market."

The Maximus Intelligent Assistant allows agencies to dramatically expand their self-service offerings by enabling citizens to complete transactions, such as program awareness and general inquiries, secure authentication, registration and enrollment, appeal status, benefits eligibility or payments, by phone, text or web. The solution is powered by Interactions' Adaptive Understanding technology that combines artificial intelligence and human understanding to deliver human-like interactions. As a result, citizens can communicate naturally to accomplish tasks that traditionally required agent assistance.