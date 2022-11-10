Interactions Launches Trustera Redaction Solution

Interactions, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence (AI), today launched Trustera, a real-time, audio-sensitive redaction platform that preemptively identifies and protects sensitive information like credit card numbers.

Leveraging speech recognition and advanced machine learning, Trustera recognizes sensitive data within 200 milliseconds of it being spoken and immediately responds by redacting it.

Trustera features include the following:

Conversational AI-powered redaction: Trustera automatically redacts customer payment information in real time, replacing sensitive numbers with digital beeps. The data is then auto-collected in a protected database.

Seamless touchpoints: After customers finish communicating their payment information, Trustera confirms its successful collection. The solution also provides streamlined front-end support to other platform integrations that enable real-time agent assist, sentiment analysis, and post-call analytics.

PCI compliance reporting: Trustera ensures that contact center agents can safely collect payment information, whether working from home or onsite.

Bilingual capabilities: Trustera works on calls in both English and Spanish, with more languages coming.

"Every day, millions of customers give their personal information to the companies they do business with, yet, there are no real safeguards in place to protect that information. We built Trustera to fix this unacceptable status quo," said Mike Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions, in a statement. "Trustera is ushering in a new, much-needed standard for contact center security. It's the only solution on the market that prevents fraud at the source for both companies and consumers, bolstering brand loyalty and customer trust in the process."

Trustera currently supports payment data, including credit cards, debit cards and electronic funds transfers, and will soon support Social Security Number and Date of Birth protection. The platform satisfies PCI-DSS and PA-DSS requirements by reporting PCI protection statistics across the Contact Center.