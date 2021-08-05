Interactions Launches IVA for Insurance

Interactions, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) company, today launched its Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for Insurance. IVA for Insurance joins Virtual Collection Agent (VCA) for Accounts Receivable Managemen on a growing roster of vertical-specific products.

Interactions' IVA for Insurance offers the following to insurance providers:

Conversational CX At Scale: Backed by Interactions conversational AI and human intelligence, IVA for Insurance understands even complex alphanumeric phrases.

Empathetic Dialog: IVA for Insurance meets each customer with a natural and empathetic interaction based on millions of transactions in the insurance vertical.

Claim and First Notice of Loss (FNOL) Self-Service: IVA for Insurance allows customers to submit a claim or begin documenting a FNOL without going through an agent.

Integrations with key systems like CRMs, payment processors, and insurance industry-specific policy and claims platforms.

Compliance Adherence: Every interaction with IVA for Insurance is structured to follow defined dialogue flows and adhere to complex compliance regulations and processes.

Data Security: IVA for Insurance leverages encryption, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, access controls, data leakage prevention (DLP), and proxy services to protect consumer and business data. IVA for Insurance can also redact sensitive information in real time.