Interactions Launches IVA for Insurance

Interactions, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) company, today launched its Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for Insurance. IVA for Insurance joins Virtual Collection Agent (VCA) for Accounts Receivable Managemen on a growing roster of vertical-specific products.
"Often when policyholders need to get in touch with their insurance company, they are experiencing a difficult or stressful time. The last thing a customer needs at that point is a clunky, time-consuming, and frustrating experience," said Phil Gray, chief innovation officer at Interactions, in a statement. "With IVA for Insurance, Interactions customers can provide an intuitive conversational experience to every caller, ensuring they get the information and assistance they need quickly and without any unnecessary hassle. We've been humbled to see the incredible impact this solution has already had on insurance providers' customer satisfaction and operational efficiency."