InterVision Launches ConnectIV CX

InterVision, a provider of managed cloud services, today launched ConnectIV CX, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution to enhance customer and employee experience.
Orchestrating a fusion of contact center operations, ConnectIV CX provides intelligent omnichannel routing, flexible self-service options, actionable insights, and a more intuitive agent experience. It leverages artificial intelligence to identify customer intent and needs in real time.
Powered by Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services' cloud contact center platform, ConnectIV CX is an all-in-one solution that combines the contact center, telephony infrastructure, AI technologies, and InterVision's fully managed services into a single offering.
"At InterVision, we believe that experience defines brands. That connecting with customers on the channel they choose is a critical strategy differentiator for business success," said Jonathan Lerner, CEO of InterVision, in a statement. "With ConnectIV CX, we can now offer our customers a modern, cloud-based contact center platform that drives more meaningful customer relationships through personalized, effortless experiences."