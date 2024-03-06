InterVision Launches ConnectIV CX

InterVision, a provider of managed cloud services, today launched ConnectIV CX, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution to enhance customer and employee experience.

Orchestrating a fusion of contact center operations, ConnectIV CX provides intelligent omnichannel routing, flexible self-service options, actionable insights, and a more intuitive agent experience. It leverages artificial intelligence to identify customer intent and needs in real time.

Powered by Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services' cloud contact center platform, ConnectIV CX is an all-in-one solution that combines the contact center, telephony infrastructure, AI technologies, and InterVision's fully managed services into a single offering.