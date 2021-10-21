InterVision Adds Amazon Connect to Its Unified Communications Portfolio

InterVision, an IT service provider and Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting Partner, has added AWS's Amazon Connect cloud contact center solution to its unified communications solutions portfolio, expanding its cloud-based contact center solution for midsized and larger organizations.

"It's common sense for us to expand InterVision's legacy of simplifying and unifying collaboration technologies by adding Amazon Connect to our AWS portfolio of offerings," said Jonathan Lerner, president and CEO of InterVision, in a statement. "By leveraging InterVision services for Amazon Connect, clients can expect increased agility, scalability, and a competitive edge in their markets. And who says they can't save money too? Yes, we help all our clients stay cost-optimized."