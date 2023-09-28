IntelePeer Launches SmartOffice

IntelePeer, a provider of communications automation solutions, has launched SmartOffice, which will enable regional offices and retail outlets to leverage artificial intelligence and analytics for containment and resolution of inbound customer interactions without the need for human intervention.<

"SmartOffice is a unique approach to handling a company's local-level communications needs," said IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi in a statement. "With generative AI as its backbone, the solution can preserve customer context and data intelligence across the entire enterprise, helping regional offices and retail outlets maintain a professional, hassle-free experience for customers. Likewise, SmartOffice can quickly escalate and route customers to additional departments and knowledge workers throughout the organization while capturing communications in a central, secure hub or across business applications."

SmartOffice integrates with the enterprise for contextual information, thus reducing searches for information, containing and completing interactions around the clock, and automating routine tasks across mobile and desktop. It offers an omnichannel experience, automating messaging, chat and email interactions.