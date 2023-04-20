IntelePeer Integrates ChatGPT into SmartAgent

IntelePeer, a communications automation platform provider, has added ChatGPT to its SmartAgent solution for contact centers.

SmartAgent will now leverage ChatGPT alongside other solutions, like IBM Watson, Google Dialogflow, and AWS Lex, to help businesses enhance customer experiences while introducing greater efficiencies and cost-effectiveness to their contact center operations. By integrating ChatGPT into SmartAgent, IntelePeer will empower companies to reduce the cost of labor for contact centers through hyper-automation while allowing agents to focus on higher value, revenue-generating customer care tasks.

"The infusion of ChatGPT into the contact center environment is truly a watershed moment for the industry, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting new approach," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer, in a statement. "Our SmartAgent offering, with its simplified pricing and advanced feature sets, including AI, analytics, and omnichannel orchestration, will become even more powerful with the addition of generative AI tools like ChatGPT. Moreover, our implementation of this technology into our customer service solutions is a critical element of IntelePeer's larger transition to a communications automation provider."

IntelePeer's SmartAgent helps businesses increase automation, manage spikes in call capacity, avoid compliance issues and minimize average handle time. Unique features of SmartAgent include the following:

Voice automation;

SMS and messaging automation;

Analytics;

Conversational AI; and

Integrations to other enterprise software.

With SmartAgent's conversational AI, businesses can also transcribe call and messaging exchanges, which ChatGPT, will use to analyze past conversations, identify common issues, and suggest improvements to the conversational AI's responses. SmartAgent also automates responses to routine customer inquiries and can connect the customer directly to a human expert in the contact center or elsewhere in the enterprise.