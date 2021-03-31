Infosys Partners with LivePerson

Infosys, a provider of digital services and consulting, and LivePerson, a providerr of conversational artificial intelligence technology, are partnering to help companies manage AI-powered conversations with consumers and employees over SMS, web sites, apps, and messaging channels.
The partnership will combine Infosys Cobalt, a platform and set of services to accelerate companies' cloud migrations, with LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, a complete set of applications and APIs for creating and managing conversational experiences.
Infosys is investing in and scaling a service practice to take to market and support LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, as well as assisting LivePerson in the transformation of its technology infrastructure on the public cloud.
The key areas of focus for this strategic partnership include the following:
- Direct-to-consumer conversations on consumers' preferred messaging channels, including Apple Business Chat, Google's Business Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and company websites and apps for marketing, sales and fulfillment, and customer service;
- New messaging experiences for employees to support business continuity, HR, finance, and IT queries; and
- The cloud, conversational AI, digital consulting, and global delivery services to build, run, integrate, and scale immersive experiences.
"Together with Infosys' transformational services and cloud capabilities, we can redefine how the world's major brands communicate with consumers and engage their employees," said Rob LoCascio, CEO and founder of LivePerson, in a statement. "Our Conversational Cloud includes a full set of APIs and integration points that Infosys can help architect and weave throughout a large enterprise's systems and processes to generate the maximum sales impact and cost savings from conversational experiences. LivePerson will benefit from Infosys' partnership by continuing to scale our Conversational Cloud to meet consumers' growing demand for these experiences."
"We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership bringing Infosys Cobalt's services to act as a force-multiplier for LivePerson's Conversational Cloud. We plan to leverage LivePerson in the mission critical business processes of our clients to improve the user experience for their customers, channel partners, and employees," said Karmesh Vaswani, executive vice president and global head of consumer, retail and logistics at Infosys, in a statement. "I'm confident that we will jointly innovate and deliver insight-led omnichannel customer experiences for enterprise brands to create new revenue models, realize savings, and achieve faster time to market."