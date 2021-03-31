Infosys Partners with LivePerson

Infosys, a provider of digital services and consulting, and LivePerson, a providerr of conversational artificial intelligence technology, are partnering to help companies manage AI-powered conversations with consumers and employees over SMS, web sites, apps, and messaging channels.

The partnership will combine Infosys Cobalt, a platform and set of services to accelerate companies' cloud migrations, with LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, a complete set of applications and APIs for creating and managing conversational experiences.

Infosys is investing in and scaling a service practice to take to market and support LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, as well as assisting LivePerson in the transformation of its technology infrastructure on the public cloud.

The key areas of focus for this strategic partnership include the following:

Direct-to-consumer conversations on consumers' preferred messaging channels, including Apple Business Chat, Google's Business Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and company websites and apps for marketing, sales and fulfillment, and customer service;

New messaging experiences for employees to support business continuity, HR, finance, and IT queries; and

The cloud, conversational AI, digital consulting, and global delivery services to build, run, integrate, and scale immersive experiences.