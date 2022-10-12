Infobip Integrates with ServiceNow

Infobip, a cloud communications platform provider, has integrated with ServiceNow, allowing joint customers to offer two-way messaging for customer support.

Through this integration, ServiceNow customers can access Infobip's omnichannel communications platform. Infobip's messaging solution for ServiceNow enables businesses to deliver one-to-one conversational customer and employee service and support using their preferred channels, including SMS and WhatsApp.

The integration further helps extend the reach of Infobip's omnichannel communications platform and provides ServiceNow customers with access to Infobip's more than 700 direct carrier relationships globally along with a wide range of channels through a single platform.