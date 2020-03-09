Inflow Partners with Call Journey

Inflow Communications, a contact center systems provider, is partnering with Call Journey, a provider of conversation analytics, to unlock voice of the customer feedback.

"Our partnership with Inflow enables more businesses to discover their contact centers' full potential. Call Journey's technology and Inflow's innovative strategies can lead organizations to realize how their voice conversations can be a vast gold mine of insights that can help grow and improve their businesses," said Call Journey CEO Paul Humphrey in a statement.

Regardless of the contact center platform or where the data is stored, Call Journey and Inflow Communications can capture audio from cloud, on-premises, or hybrid sources. Through advanced artificial intelligence and natural language processing, conversations are converted to text and then broken down into sentiment, emotion, utterance, etc.

Companies can also export data either into their own visualization platforms or data warehouses for further analysis.