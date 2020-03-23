Inference Solutions Launches FAQ On-Demand IVA

Inference Solutions, a provider of intelligent virtual agents (IVAs), today launched an FAQ On-Demand offering that includes a free team of IVAs that can be rapidly deployed to keep customers and employees informed as the COVID-19 crisis evolves.

For a limited time, service providers, businesses, healthcare organizations, and government agencies can license five voice-based virtual agents to answer frequently asked questions using speech recognition, text-to-speech, and natural language understanding (NLU). Inference will waive licensing fees for the IVAs through June 30.

FAQ On-Demand IVAs can be deployed in as little as two days. Organization can create a spreadsheet of FAQs that address common inquiries, including service, operational or policy changes; helpdesk applications; or community health and safety updates. This spreadsheet can be uploaded to Inference's code-free IVA development platform, Inference Studio. Then the Inference professional services team will configure the FAQ application, set up Google Dialogflow agents, program natural language intents, and deploy the service. The application can be updated as new information or services become available.