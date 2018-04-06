Inbenta Releases APIs and SDKs for Enterprise Chatbot

Inbenta, providers of a natural language search and conversational platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has released new application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs) for its enterprise chatbot technology.

"The foundation of all customer engagement is the ability to identify customers' needs and to deliver logical, meaningful, timely resolutions," said Jordi Torras, Inbenta's CEO and founder, in a statement. "These new developments demonstrate the flexibility and adaptability of Inbenta's AI and machine learning technology's ability to allow businesses to engage intelligently with their customers."

Inbenta's new APIs and SDKs allow companies to tailor Inbenta services to their unique business needs and use cases. Capabilities accessible via APIs and SDKs include the following:

Intent Detection - With its unique Natural Language Processing engine, the Inbenta Chatbot can match user questions to answers. Every potential answer represents intent. Users need only one simple sentence to identify an intent.

Decision Trees - The Inbenta Chatbot uses Decision Trees to define the flow of conversation that the system will take. At every step of the tree, the Inbenta Chatbot can ask Clarifying Questions to better understand the situation at hand. Powered by natural language, if a user asks a question with great detail and enough context, the Inbenta Chatbot can make a direct match with a deep node of the decision tree.

Transactional Intelligence - Webhooks is an HTTP callback that can be used to pull information from outside of its knowledge base and trigger back-office processes. This allows the integration of business systems, such as billing, customer relationship management (CRM), and inventory to complete customer transactions or answer questions. Webhooks can also be used to create decision trees to gather additional information and can also support encrypted connections when used as JavaScript callbacks.

Content Digest - By integrating Inbenta's Natural Language Search Engine with its Content Digest feature, users don't need to manually add all the answers to the chatbot. The chatbot will pull the required information from many sources.

Seamless Escalation - Inbenta's intelligence detects cues, or triggers, during the customer interaction, which immediately signal to the bot when to turn the conversation over to a human agent. In real time, the chatbot selects the appropriate escalation path so that the conversation is seamlessly transferred, without any disruption to the customer.