Inbenta Joins inContact inCloud Ecosystem Partner Program

Inbenta, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has joined inContact's inCloud Ecosystem (iCE), helping companies add highly conversational, AI-powered chatbot technology to their inContact cloud contact center software.

inContact offers a unified suite of omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, analytics, and voice as a service on an open cloud platform.

Inbenta AI-powered technology uniquely combines artificial intelligence with natural language processing; the result for inContact users is a hybrid chatbot functionality that learns over time, based on customer questions.

The integration also enables conversational context carryover, which occurs in real time and with fully configurable escalation triggers.