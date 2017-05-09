Inbenta Joins inContact inCloud Ecosystem Partner Program

Inbenta, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has joined inContact's inCloud Ecosystem (iCE), helping companies add highly conversational, AI-powered chatbot technology to their inContact cloud contact center software.
inContact offers a unified suite of omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, analytics, and voice as a service on an open cloud platform.
Inbenta AI-powered technology uniquely combines artificial intelligence with natural language processing; the result for inContact users is a hybrid chatbot functionality that learns over time, based on customer questions.
The integration also enables conversational context carryover, which occurs in real time and with fully configurable escalation triggers.
"inContact is a true innovator in the contact center field. Its cloud offerings have transformed contact center performance for both enterprise users and their customers," stated Jordi Torras, Inbenta's CEO and founder, in a statement. "Inbenta is a natural fit for the inContact partner ecosystem. We're confident inContact users will be excited to add our intelligent, conversational chatbot capability to enhance their customer service experience."
"Inbenta AI-powered chatbot technology is transformative. It takes customer self-serve to a new level for everything from purchases to customer support, drawing from knowledge bases, FAQs, and other enterprise systems," said Rajeev Shrivastava, chief strategy officer at inContact, in a statement. "The addition of Inbenta technology, through the inCloud Ecosystem Partner Program, gives our user base an important, seamlessly integrated, and immensely valuable service alternative."