Inbenta Joins NICE inContact DEVone Ecosystem

Inbenta has joined the NICE inContact DEVone ecosystem program and has products available on CXexchange, a customer experience technology ecosystem offering products designed to integrate with the NICE inContact CXone cloud customer experience platform.

NICE inContact CXone combines omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence on an open cloud foundation.

Inbenta provides hybrid chat and chatbot technology that extends CXone's chat capabilities. NICE inContact customers will benefit from Inbenta's live chat capabilities by automating repetitive tickets, questions, and transactions and providing a seamless hand-off from bot to agent.