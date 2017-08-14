Inbenta Joins NICE inContact DEVone Ecosystem

Inbenta has joined the NICE inContact DEVone ecosystem program and has products available on CXexchange, a customer experience technology ecosystem offering products designed to integrate with the NICE inContact CXone cloud customer experience platform.
NICE inContact CXone combines omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence on an open cloud foundation.
Inbenta provides hybrid chat and chatbot technology that extends CXone's chat capabilities. NICE inContact customers will benefit from Inbenta's live chat capabilities by automating repetitive tickets, questions, and transactions and providing a seamless hand-off from bot to agent.
"Inbenta is excited to partner with NICE inContact and be a part of CXexchange," said Inbenta CEO Jordi Torras in a statement. "Our technology helps contact centers significantly reduce support costs. The integration with CXone provides a more seamless omnichannel experience to both agents and end consumers."
"Each customer that works with NICE inContact has specific needs and business goals in relation to their contact center operations," said Paul Jarman, CEO of inContact, in a statement. "CXone is an open technology platform supporting the most extensive ecosystem of any cloud provider. Inbenta provides an integrated and value-added capability to CXone that helps our joint customers deliver exceptional customer experiences."