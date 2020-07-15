IPsoft’s Amelia Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

IPsoft's Amelia digital customer service agent is now available on Genesys' AppFoundry, a marketplace for cloud customer experience and contact center solutions.

Amelia offers conversational artificial intelligence capabilities to handle customers' most common requests by herself, without human support. The integration of Amelia is available through the Genesys Cloud contact center platform.

Genesys and IPsoft customers include Bankia, one of the largest banks in Spain. Bankia deployed Amelia as a digital contact center agent to scale customer service and improve the customer experience. Since Amelia went live in January, she has been handling more than 10,000 voice calls per month, a number that is constantly growing as the intelligent digital agent continuously learns from previous interactions. Amelia helps Bankia customers with transactional tasks like credit card management (blocking/unblocking) and online banking password resets. She also collaborates with human contact center agents to help them authenticate customers and conduct surveys.