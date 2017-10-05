Helpshift Launches Web Chat

Helpshift today released Helpshift Web Chat, an AI-powered website support offering that will enable companies to provide massively scalable, real-time, chat-based customer support on their web and mobile sites.

Helpshift Web Chat offers out-of-the-box setup, pre-configured chatbots, and real-time, priority-based routing.

Helpshift's pre-configured Chatbots include the following:

Answer bot, which matches customer inquiries with relevant Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs);

GetInfo bot, which prompts users for their names, email addresses, and other information (using customizable fields), so that live agents do not have to collect this basic information;

Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) bot, which automates customer feedback immediately following issue resolution; and

Customized bots that allow users to create bots to suit their specific needs.

Web Chat also offers real-time, priority-based routing that takes into consideration both agent skill and availability as well as customer attributes, such as premium user, shopping cart value, or airline/hotel reservation status. Helpshift Web Chat also includes a 360-degree customer view, enabling agents to see all previous chat history and customized data collected from CRM systems.

Helpshift Web Chat's interface is similar to Apple iMessage or Facebook Messenger, with features such as typing indicators, chat avatars, and sent and read receipts.

"Today's online and in-app consumers want to feel that their favorite brands know and value them," said Helpshift CEO Linda Crawford in a statement. "This is the key reason that AI- powered messaging solutions across digital channels will be the preferred interface of the future. Real-time, chat-based messaging is the communication experience that customers expect. With Helpshift's platform, companies achieve increased engagement with their customers and a distinct competitive advantage. We're thrilled to be offering Web Chat to our customers."

Web Chat is delivering amazing results for Chatbooks, a maker of instant online photo books.