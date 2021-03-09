Haptik Integrates with Zendesk

Jio Haptik Technologies, a conversational artificial intelligence company, is partnering with Zendesk to help businesses combine AI-driven automation with human-powered empathy.
With this integration, Haptik can act as the front line of customer service with automation answering routine queries and then seamlessly transferring complex queries to human agents on Zendesk Chat. Deep integration with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations enables an automation-first strategy across popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitte, and Line. Haptik also plugs into the Zendesk Ticketing System to automatically generate customer support tickets.
"Working with Zendesk gives us the opportunity to power thousands of organizations around the world with AI-driven connected experiences. Haptik brings a full-stack conversational AI solution, including advanced [natural language understanding] capabilities and ready-to-use industry-specific Smart Skills trained on more than 3 billion interactions. In addition to ticketing and live chat, we are also excited to integrate with Sunshine Conversations, the future of all conversational experiences within Zendesk," said Swapan Rajdev, chief technology officer and co-founder of Haptik, in a statement.