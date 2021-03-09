Haptik Integrates with Zendesk

Jio Haptik Technologies, a conversational artificial intelligence company, is partnering with Zendesk to help businesses combine AI-driven automation with human-powered empathy.

With this integration, Haptik can act as the front line of customer service with automation answering routine queries and then seamlessly transferring complex queries to human agents on Zendesk Chat. Deep integration with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations enables an automation-first strategy across popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitte, and Line. Haptik also plugs into the Zendesk Ticketing System to automatically generate customer support tickets.