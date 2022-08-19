Hammer Launches Hammer RTC for Amazon Connect

Hammer, a provider of end-to-end testing and assurance solutions, has released HammerRTC for Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services' cloud-based contact center solution.

HammerRTC will enable contact centers to independently validate their migration to Amazon Connect using Hammer's end-to-end automated testing capability.

HammerRTC simulates calls to WebRTC endpoints, emulating real-life scenarios to predict the behavior of complex IP-based contact center environments during periods of peak demand. Hammer's end-to-end testing capability also offers insight into applications as experienced by customers, from interactive voice response routing to bidirectional voice call quality, computer-telephony integration, data accuracy (screen pops), and agent workflow.

"[Contact center-as-a-service] platforms bring many benefits for organizations, but migrating your contact center to the cloud is a complex, high-risk operation. Careful planning is vital to ensure a successful migration and avoid putting mission-critical customer communications at risk," said John D’Anna, president of Hammer, in a statement. "WebRTC deployments require a close focus on network performance and systems integration to ensure optimal customer experience. Any pressure on bandwidth can impact voice and video quality, while interoperability with enterprise routers and networks can lead to dropped calls and other issues. With HammerRTC, potential outages, downtime, and broken customer journeys can all be identified and eliminated at the planning stage, enabling a smooth and successful transition to the cloud."

HammerRTC can also provide ongoing monitoring and assurance post-deployment, alerting contact centers to network performance, interoperability, and configuration issues in near-real time. Hammer will also pinpoint the cause of the issue.