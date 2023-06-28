Hammer Launches Hammer Google Dialogflow Transformer

Hammer, a provider of contact center testing and CX assurance solutions, has added Hammer Google Dialogflow Transformer to its suite of self-service testing solutions.

Hammer's new testing tool opens possibilities for conversational artificial intelligence user journey design using Google AI Contact Center's Diagflow, which enables contact centers to build interactive voice response (IVR) and chatbot interfaces for customer conversations.

With Hammer Google Dialogflow DevOps teams can create and validate thousands of user journeys in hours.

"Google Cloud Contact Center AI enables users to design conversational self-service applications that are not menu-driven like traditional IVR applications but allow users to explain their inquiry to a voice bot. The challenge is to test and validate thousands of unique customer journeys that are natural language AI-driven. Hammer has solved the challenge, enabling contact centers to realize the full potential of Google Dialogflow Transformer with minimal risk," said Kurt Dahlstrand, director of technical sales and services at Hammer, in a statement

Hammer Google Dialogflow Transformer allows testers to build a repository of quality assurance (QA) test scripts by integrating with Dialogflow's API to automate the extraction of the intents and utterances of a Dialogflow CX Project from the source design. A drag-and-drop interface enable users to activate test scripts for thousands of customer journeys.

"Hammer is proud to be announcing another milestone in automated testing. Conversational AI has enormous power to transform customer service by extending the capabilities of self-service. With Hammer Google Dialogflow Transformer, contact centers can now take full advantage of the operational efficiencies to be gained from AI with complete assurance that self-service user journeys will be completed as intended," said John D'Anna, president of Hammer, in a statement.

The Transformer suite of solutions supports both Nuance Application Studio and Cisco Call Studio, as well as a universal CSV format, all of which enable testers to extract user journeys from existing call flow designs and immediately use them within the Hammer Cloud Platform.