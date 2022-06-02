Gupshup Acquires OneDirect

Gupshup, a conversational engagement solutions provider, has acquired OneDirect, a customer service platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition strengthens Gupshup's suite of conversational solutions and enables omnichannel conversational engagement with a live Agent Assist solution that can scale to thousands of agents with configurable workflows and integrations with CRM and helpdesk systems

OneDirect's platform enables businesses to manage customer conversations across SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Business Messenger, RCS, voice, email, and more using a unified Agent Dashboard interface. Using OneDirect's platform, agents can access a full 360-degree view of the customer, past interactions, and data stitched across CRM and ticketing systems. The platform also supports active listening and monitoring across social media and includes a feedback module.