Gupshup Acquires OneDirect

Gupshup, a conversational engagement solutions provider, has acquired OneDirect, a customer service platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.
The acquisition strengthens Gupshup's suite of conversational solutions and enables omnichannel conversational engagement with a live Agent Assist solution that can scale to thousands of agents with configurable workflows and integrations with CRM and helpdesk systems
OneDirect's platform enables businesses to manage customer conversations across SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Business Messenger, RCS, voice, email, and more using a unified Agent Dashboard interface. Using OneDirect's platform, agents can access a full 360-degree view of the customer, past interactions, and data stitched across CRM and ticketing systems. The platform also supports active listening and monitoring across social media and includes a feedback module.
"Customer support is being transformed with conversational experiences that deliver instant, personalized experiences using both automated and manual solutions across a range of messaging channels. Businesses are using these solutions at scale to dramatically increase customer delight and reduce support cost," said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Gupshup, in a statement. "OneDirect, with their proven leadership in helping leading brands transform omnichannel customer service, is a valuable addition to our Conversational Engagement Platform. We welcome OneDirect to the Gupshup family."
"We are excited to join the Gupshup family and look forward to building more efficient and personalized conversational experiences. Gupshup's advanced AI capabilities combined with OneDirect's robust customer service and engagement platform will provide businesses the ability to reinvent customer experience," said Vishrut Chalsani, Co-founder and CEO of OneDirect, in a statement.