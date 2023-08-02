Gryphon.AI Integrates with NICE CXone

Gryphon.ai's Gryph automated compliance and collections solution is now integrated with NICE CXone to help companies assess every phone number in real time against state, federal, and other do-not-call (DNC) telemarketing regulations. Companies on the CXone platform will also have access to Gryph for Collections.

"NICE has been a trusted leader in driving innovative customer experiences for decades now. We're thrilled to have our compliance solution, the most advanced real-time compliance tool in the market, integrated within the NICE CXone platform to support agents so they can focus on improving customer satisfaction and driving revenue without worrying about non-compliance," said Clay McNaught, chief operating officer of Gryphon.ai, in a statement. "With Gryph Compliance for NICE, enterprises can leverage compliant [contact center-as-a-service] practices that put functionality up front for dialers while providing a seamless end-user experience. We're passionate about protecting organizations from compliance risk and reducing the strain on manual processing resources. This integration with NICE allows us to do just that."

Gryph Compliance for NICE helps agents steer clear of violations during calls through automated, real-time screening of outbound calls and campaigns, including threats from debt collectors through Gryph for Collections. Gryphon.ai's compliance and collections suite also adheres to regulations for consumer debt collection interactions with integrated call capture for audit trails.