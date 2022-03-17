Google Names Dialpad and UJET Chrome Enterprise Recommended Partners

Google has named both Dialpad and UJET, two cloud contact center solutions providers, as Chrome Enterprise Recommended solutions for the contact center.

UJET on Chrome OS modernizes digital and in-app experiences by leveraging the multimedia and biometric capabilities native to users' computers or smartphones. Customers can share photos, videos, screenshots, and SMS directly with agents in real time to help agents resolve issues.

Google Cloud is UJET's preferred cloud vendor. The companies have also already partnered on Google's Cloud Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI). In addition, UJET is a GCP Build Partner and a Google ISV Solution Connect Partner.

"In today's work-from-home and mobile environment, it is important to provide brands with a cloud-first platform that secures and optimizes their contact centers," said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer of UJET, in a statement. "UJET, now optimized for Chrome OS, ensures our customers are getting the very best in quality, security and end user experience, not just from the CCaaS solution they use but also from the OS and endpoints agents work from."

Dialpad,'s Google designation includes Dialpad Ai Contact Center and Dialpad Talk. Dialpad also launched a Chrome CTI extension for seamless administration of Dialpad directly from the Chrome browser. The Dialpad Chrome CTI extension allows contact center agents to initiate and receive calls directly through a Google Chrome browser with a full suite of call control and messaging functionality through the Dialpad application interface.