Google Expands Chrome OS Integrations for Contact Center

Google's Chrome OS business unit today introduced a fully integrated solution for contact centers, whether in the cloud or on-premises. These new components include the following:

Validated contact center solutions optimized for Chrome OS through a new solution track for Chrome Enterprise Recommended from partners like 8x8, Edify, Five9, Genesys, RingCentral, and Vonage;

A Citrix-ready verified solution for contact centers; and

New certified Works with Chromebook headsets to complement a vast Chrome OS device ecosystem.

Google last year introduced Chrome Enterprise Recommended, a partner program featuring third-party software validated for Chrome OS. Now Google is launching a contact center solution track for Chrome Enterprise Recommended. As part of this launch, Google worked with 8x8, Cisco, Edify, Five9, Genesys, RingCentral, and Vonage to validate their solutions for Chrome OS.

Google's Chrome OS and Citrix Workspace is now a Citrix-ready validated solution for contact centers.

"Many contact centers still need to access legacy apps that exist on their infrastructure and choose to access these applications through a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution, like Citrix Workspace, for business continuity or security reasons. Contact center leaders leveraging VDI need confidence their solutions operate without interruption, and they can rest assured knowing Chrome OS and Citrix Workspace provide a great customer support experience," said Thomas Riedl, director of product, enterprise and education at Chrome OS, in a blog post. Citrix Workspace on Chrome OS as a Citrix-ready validated solution for contact centers "means that the Citrix and Chrome OS teams have validated leading contact center components, including software, peripherals, and devices to work great together, ensuring contact centers get the best agent experience, simplified management, and shorter deployment times," Riedl added.

Google also expanded its Works With Chromebook ecosystem of headsets and other contact center peripheral devices, like mice, keyboards, monitors, webcams, and docking stations. The program now includes more than 15 certified headsets for contact centers from companies like EPOS, Jabra, and Poly. These headsets are tested and certified to work across all Chrome OS devices.