GoTo Launches Contact Center Pro

GoTo, an IT management, support, and business communications company, today introduced GoTo Contact Center Pro, expanding its contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offerings to midsized and large companies.

GoTo Contact Center Pro offers the following:

  • Advanced omnichannel capabilities.
  • Advanced analytics and campaign management tools.
  • Agent analytics and real-time reporting.
  • Iintegrations with most CRM, workforce management, and productivity apps.

"GoTo has helped nearly a million organizations with their IT and business communications needs, and in doing so, we've gained a deep understanding of what companies really need. We've harnessed this knowledge and experience to expand our CCaaS offerings to mid-market businesses and enterprises with the launch of GoTo Contact Center Pro," said Olga Lagunova, chief product and technology officer of GoTo, in a statement. "GoTo Contact Center Pro provides growing businesses with a modern contact center solution they can trust without compromising on features, cost, or simplicity. That's something traditional contact center vendors simply cannot offer."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library