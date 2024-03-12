GoTo Launches Contact Center Pro

GoTo, an IT management, support, and business communications company, today introduced GoTo Contact Center Pro, expanding its contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offerings to midsized and large companies.

GoTo Contact Center Pro offers the following:

"GoTo has helped nearly a million organizations with their IT and business communications needs, and in doing so, we've gained a deep understanding of what companies really need. We've harnessed this knowledge and experience to expand our CCaaS offerings to mid-market businesses and enterprises with the launch of GoTo Contact Center Pro," said Olga Lagunova, chief product and technology officer of GoTo, in a statement. "GoTo Contact Center Pro provides growing businesses with a modern contact center solution they can trust without compromising on features, cost, or simplicity. That's something traditional contact center vendors simply cannot offer."