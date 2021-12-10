Glia and Clinc Partner

Glia has integrated Clinc's converstional artificial intelligence technology into its Digital Customer Service platform.

Clinc's conversational AI platform uses natural language processing and artificial intelligence that learns patterns in speech to recognize slang and understand contextual tools. Through the integration with Glia, Clinc's virtual banking assistant can respond to inquiries, and when more complex inquiries occur, it can seamlessly transfer interactions to customer service representatives through Glia's live chat if needed.

Through this partnership, customers will be able to communicate with their financial institutions through whichever methods they prefer, including messaging, video banking, and voice, and guide them using co-browsing.