Glia Upgrades Call Center Platform

Glia, a provider of digital customer service solutions, has updated the Glia Call Center, part of its complete interaction solution that unifies traditional phone and digital engagements for the financial services industry.

The new release incorporates rich conversational AI features for automating phone interactions and deep integration with leading fintech providers, while facilitating financial institutions' migration from phone-centric to digital-first customer service.

Glia Call Center creates efficiencies in management, staffing and reporting. In addition to new conversational AI capabilities and fintech integrations, enhancements include a richer phone and supervisory feature set, along with enhanced reporting and dashboard capabilities. Glia Call Center brings traditional calls into Glia's ChannelLess Interaction Platform to connect dial-in phone, online, and mobile experiences. It also unifies routing, administration, and reporting and enables a single native conversational AI solution for both text and voice-based automation. A combination of virtual assistants, such as chatbots for digital interactions, and intelligent virtual assistants for phone and digital voice interactions can deliver automated guidance.