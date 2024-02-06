Glia Launches Unified Interaction Management

Glia, a provider of customer interaction technology, today introduced Unified Interaction Management (UIM), a customer experience model that integrates all interactions on a single platform architected to eliminate the data and context gaps that result from channel switching.

"Businesses that shift from channel management to Unified Interaction Management put their customers at the center of each experience, ensuring fluid movement across interaction channels to accelerate resolution," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia, in a statement. "UIM is the future of customer experience technology. Companies will drive efficiency, revenue, and loyalty because they won't have the limitations of traditional CCaaS. We believe this new category will completely redefine how businesses interact with their customers."

UIM streamlines customer interactions across channels, preserving context, optimizing experiences for both customers and staff, and offering richer management and reporting capabilities.

Built on Glia's ChannelLess Architecture, the Glia Interaction Platform fully integrates digital customer service (DCS), traditional contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) capabilities, and AI-powered automation (virtual assistants and staff guidance).

Glia's UIM Platform also enables adaptive channel shifting, allowing users to shift the volume of interactions between voice, digital, SMS, and chatbots; and brings AI automation into various steps of the customer and service rep journey.