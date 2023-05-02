Glia Adds Voice Banking and Secure Conversations to Interaction Platform

Glia, a provider of digital customer service solutions, has added an artificial intelligence-powered voice banking feature and Secure Conversations, a solution that brings real-time service options to asynchronous secure messages, to its Glia Interaction Platform.

"We're launching major new capabilities for the Glia Interaction Platform at our first in-person conference this week, focused on redefining how businesses interact with customers," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia, in a statement. "These new features are the direct result of feedback from our customer community and our commitment to understand how financial institutions can optimize the efficiency and satisfaction of their customer interactions."

The voice banking solution extends Glia's AI-powered Glia Virtual Assistants (GVAs) to support dial-in phone interactions. This allows financial institutions to offer a single virtual assistant across the call center and digital channels to automate both voice and chat interactions. Replacing legacy, menu-based interactive voice response and phone banking systems, Glia's Voice GVAs allow callers to interact using natural language. Voice GVAs deliver uninterrupted 24/7 service, handling after-hours calls and peak demand, while responding to customer questions and transferring them to live support as needed.

"Glia Virtual Assistants are pre-trained to handle more than 800 banking scenarios out of the box to improve resolution times and lower costs," said Justin DiPietro, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Glia, in a statement. "Our customers experience a 50 percent-plus containment of customer engagement on average with some realizing more than 90 percent. Typically they also realize an 80 percent reduction in average wait time and average handle time."

Secure Conversations enables financial institutions to connect asynchronous messages from their secure banking portal to real-time service options. This allows users to seamlessly transition from a secure message to a live representative via chat, on screen voice, or video. It is pre-integrated with digital banking platforms, ensuring that a visitor is authenticated and that an interaction can start from a secure portal message and seamlessly shift to a live channel. Because customers need to log into the digital banking platform to access secure messages, they can interact and receive real-time support without additional verification.