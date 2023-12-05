Glance Guided CX Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Glance's Guided CX software and CX platform is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions for customer and employee experiences.

Glance enables Genesys Cloud CX users to bring human guidance to their websites and mobile apps while leveraging the workspaces agents use every day. The Glance Guided CX platform can launch immersive experiences from channels, such as voice, chat, and messaging, and enables agents to see what their customers see, join them right in their screen or phone app, and help them navigate issues collaboratively through video, multi-participant cobrowsing, escalation to screen sharing, secure document sharing, remote assistance, mobile camera share, and more. Agents can launch a Glance session with one click from within Genesys Cloud CX digital agent workspace.