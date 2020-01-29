Gladly Introduces Self Service

Gladly today introduced Self Service to its platform, allowing customers to self-serve with localized, context-based answers specific to their current behavior and shopping history.

Self Service also gives agents visibility into customer communication and order history. The product provides a rich variety of information, all delivered by Gladly's Self Service chat widget, called Sidekick. Those answers include the following:

  • Answers in Context–Self Service gives customers answers to common questions based on context from their current behavior.
  • Personalized Answers–Self Service can also personalize the information it provides customers.
  • Multi-Language Answers–Brands can localize their public FAQs from one central knowledge base across different languages with Self Service.

"There's a common misconception about self service—that it's meant to deflect customers from talking to agents," said Joseph Ansanelli, CEO and co-founder of Gladly, in a statement. "It's not about deflection. Self Service gives customers choice and answers at their fingertips for the most radically personal customer service possible,and they love it."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library