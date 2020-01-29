Gladly Introduces Self Service

Gladly today introduced Self Service to its platform, allowing customers to self-serve with localized, context-based answers specific to their current behavior and shopping history.

Self Service also gives agents visibility into customer communication and order history. The product provides a rich variety of information, all delivered by Gladly's Self Service chat widget, called Sidekick. Those answers include the following:

Answers in Context–Self Service gives customers answers to common questions based on context from their current behavior.

Personalized Answers–Self Service can also personalize the information it provides customers.

Multi-Language Answers–Brands can localize their public FAQs from one central knowledge base across different languages with Self Service.