Genesys to Acquire Bold360 from LogMeIn

Genesys, a cloud customer experience and contact center solutions provider, intends to acquire Bold360 from LogMeIn to advance its Experience as a Service vision. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Bold360 provides digital capabilities, including conversational artificial intelligence, dynamic knowledge base, and agent experience.

"The overwhelming positive market reaction to Experience as a Service reflects how eager companies are to constantly innovate how they engage their customers with empathy," said Tony Bates, Gewnesys' CEO and chairman, in a statement. "Many realize they're missing an opportunity to establish more human-level connections with their customers across every engagement on any channel. With Bold360, we're aiming to transform digital into rich, dynamic personalized experiences companies and their customers will love."

"LogMeIn is proud to have developed Bold360 to become a customer engagement solution of choice for enterprise contact centers, supporting more than 1 billion interactions every year," said Bill Wagner, president and CEO of LogMeIn, in a statement. "We're confident that Genesys is the right owner to unlock Bold360's full potential moving forward, as we focus our investments and innovations on enabling growing businesses to be productive, collaborative and secure in this new work from anywhere world through our other market-leading products."

"With Genesys Cloud, we have a robust customer experience platform with all the features needed to raise the bar on the service we provide to members," said Aarde Cosseboom, senior director of GMS technology, analytics, and product at TechStyle Fashion Group, in a statement. "The combination of Bold360 and the Genesys Digital and AI platform is a game-changer, and we look forward to seeing how this can help us expand our digital channels."