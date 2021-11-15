Genesys and Google Cloud Expand Partnership

Genesys, a provider of cloud-based customer experience orchestration solutions, and Google Cloud announced today an expansion of their strategic partnership to help organizations connect customer support and experiences in a more distributed, digital world.

"Consumers have the authority to instantly change the trajectory of an organization's future and an industry's relevancy," said Tony Bates, CEO and chairman of Genesys, in a statement. "To thrive in this new customer-led landscape, companies must deliver the personalized experiences people want. Google is a pioneer in deep consumer knowledge; partnering with such an innovator will be a true game-changer for customers and employees around the world."

Genesys will bring the Genesys Multicloud CX solution to Google Cloud, enabling organizations to deploy a private edition of its customer experience platform on Google Cloud's infrastructure. Genesys also plans to deepen its integration with Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI), BigQuery, and Kubernetes Engine (GKE). With these deep integrations across multiple Google Cloud services and technologies, organizations can use real-time streaming events and historical data from across their businesses on their preferred infrastructure for governance, controls, and customization across multiple private and public cloud environments.

"Today's consumers expect instant and exceptional service experiences at the click of a mouse or tap of a smartphone," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, in a statement. "Partnering with Genesys will help build the future of digital customer service, as businesses and service teams bring together artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to deliver the best possible outcomes for consumers."

The two companies will collaborate on next-generation applications of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics to create new solutions in areas like customer journeys, automated customer care, predictive customer satisfaction, AI-driven multifactor authentication, and unique conversational channels that leverage Google Search, Maps and other services.

In addition, Genesys has made it possible for organizations to access Genesys customer experience solutions directly through the Chrome OS by embedding it in the Chrome web browser, making content accessible on any web page.