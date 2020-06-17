Genesys Selects AWS for Genesys Cloud

Genesys has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the preferred cloud provider for Genesys Cloud, its all-in-one public cloud contact center platform.

Genesys Cloud is built on and relies on AWS' comprehensive set of cloud services to develop and deliver new features to customers, as well as to enable organizations to deploy and scale the platform rapidly. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Genesys Cloud has leveraged AWS' global infrastructure to help organizations swiftly transition from centralized contact centers to remote contact centers, allowing service representatives to work from home and manage higher interaction volumes.

The Genesys Cloud platform uses a broad range of AWS services, including compute, database, analytics, machine learning, storage, and security. To help generate real-time insights that guide human agents and chatbots during customer engagements, Genesys Cloud uses Amazon Athena for on-demand, serverless analysis of historical customer data, along with Amazon ElastiCache for in-memory data storage and caching, to facilitate live interactions. Genesys Cloud indexes and queries customer interactions using Amazon DynamoDB, a key value database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale, enabling users to identify patterns in customer service requests around the world and accommodate extreme concurrency of requests.

Built on AWS' infrastructure, Genesys Cloud features a microservices architecture and robust application programming interfaces (API) to enable companies to customize their experience by integrating third-party software, such as business optimization and employee and customer engagement applications.