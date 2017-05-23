Genesys Releases G-NINE CX Platform

Genesys, a provider of omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, unveiled G-NINE, the next evolution of its omnichannel customer service platform, at its CX17 user conference in Indianapolis yesterday.

"G-NINE is an innovation framework that guides all Genesys offers and prepares organizations to thrive in the digital CX revolution," said Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer at Genesys, in a statement. "G-NINE answers the call from customers who want easy, effective, and personalized service, as well as from organizations that are challenged to keep up with customer behavior and expectations, not to mention the pace and cost of technological innovation."

The first G-NINE innovations on deck include the following:

Smart App Automation,with more than 80 predefined micro-applications for voice and digital self-service.

Asynchronous Messaging, which extends contact center support capabilities for customer conversations in asynchronous messaging through Genesys Hub in popular channels like Facebook Messenger, Slack, Skype and WeChat.

Next-Generation Engagement, which extends the customer experience beyond traditional communication channels like voice, email, chat, and social, and into the Internet of Things (IoT), determining in real time the best course of action given the user context, resource availability, customer profile, and business attributes.

Bring-Your-Own-Bot, enabling companies to bring premade bots, like those powered by IBM Watson, to their customer experience platforms. They seamlessly blend capabilities with native Genesys artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning systems to gain a deeper understanding of customer interactions across channels.

Kate, Genesys' customer service-specific AI ecosystem. Kate is purely focused on customer experiences and brings her own micro apps and natural language understanding. Kate will bring together the capabilities of blended AI, such as using Salesforce.com Einstein for CRM and IBM Watson for Big Data.