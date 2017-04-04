Genesys PureCloud Is Certified PCI-Compliant

PureCloud by Genesys has achieved the Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS) Service Provider Level 2 certification for consumer credit card security standards.

PureCloud by Genesys, a cloud customer engagement and employee collaboration solution, was validated by an accredited third party to comply with the robust payment card data security process.

"Rigorous security procedures are absolutely essential in a complex operational environment where hundreds of people interact with sensitive data every day," said Deepak Advani, executive vice president and managing director for PureCloud by Genesys, in a statement. "Genesys has a long history of strict adherence to PCI DSS as it offers the highest level of security, compliance, and attestation. Achieving Service Provider Level 2 certification for PureCloud by Genesys is an important step in our journey toward offering the most secure cloud solution available to customers."

PCI DSS was designed to ensure that all companies that accept, process, store, or transmit credit card information maintain a secure environment.

PureCloud by Genesys, built on technology resulting from Genesys' acquisition of Interactive Intelligence, is a unified, all-in-one customer engagement and employee collaboration solution.