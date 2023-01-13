Genesys Partners with World Wide Technology

Genesys is partnering with World Wide Technology (WWT), a technology solutions provider specializing in infrastructure modernization and digital transformation.

WWT is building a dedicated Genesys practice to accelerate customer experience transformation.

Through cloud experience orchestration capabilities from Genesys and WWT managed technology solutions, the companies are working together to help organizations accelerate cloud migrations and digital and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations. In addition, with the ability to run the Genesys Cloud CX platform in a test environment at the WWT Advanced Technology Center, joint customers will benefit from a smooth digital transformation.

This new agreement builds on a long-standing collaboration between Genesys and WWT to help companies thrive in the digital world, simplifying and streamlining adoption of cloud-native customer experience solutions.