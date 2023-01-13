Genesys Partners with World Wide Technology

Genesys is partnering with World Wide Technology (WWT), a technology solutions provider specializing in infrastructure modernization and digital transformation.
WWT is building a dedicated Genesys practice to accelerate customer experience transformation.
Through cloud experience orchestration capabilities from Genesys and WWT managed technology solutions, the companies are working together to help organizations accelerate cloud migrations and digital and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations. In addition, with the ability to run the Genesys Cloud CX platform in a test environment at the WWT Advanced Technology Center, joint customers will benefit from a smooth digital transformation.
This new agreement builds on a long-standing collaboration between Genesys and WWT to help companies thrive in the digital world, simplifying and streamlining adoption of cloud-native customer experience solutions.
"As a company that prides itself on being a trusted advisor to our customers, we continually focus on identifying market-leading vendors and technologies that can add value to our solution offerings. Genesys thought leadership and completeness of vision make them a driving force in CX strategy. With Genesys, we will be able to create personalized and powerful customer-centric experiences, unifying all interactions across the customer journey, from web commerce transactions to customer service engagement. As a result, WWT is excited to partner with Genesys and add them to our ecosystem of contact center partners," said Simon Kruger, contact center practice manager at World Wide Technology, in a statement.
"Genesys is a cornerstone for us in helping our customers deliver the best total experiences for their customers. As companies progress their digital transformation, the industry has quickly moved from focusing on just omnichannel interactions to demanding orchestrated digital insights. Today, businesses need total visibility of customers at every touchpoint, and Genesys with its capabilities like journey management are critical to providing real-time digital understanding. The contextual intelligence that Genesys is bringing to our largest customers across all digital points of customer interaction is empowering these organizations to intentionally take action from the virtual contact center to personalized in-person and in-home experiences," said Marlan Hardie, area vice president and chief digital officer of the global service provider business at World Wide Technology, in a statement.
"Delivering better business outcomes begins with technology that helps organizations quickly and smoothly adapt to customer needs and expectations. Our long-standing relationship with WWT is based on a shared belief in the power of customer and employee experience transformation. This new partnership represents our commitment to helping organizations access end-to-end technology solutions that enable true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty,"said Amy Slater, vice president of America's partner and alliances ecosystem sales at Genesys, in a statement.