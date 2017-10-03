Genesys Now Supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Genesys, a provider of omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, announced Genesys PureEngage is now available to customers on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and integrated with Oracle Customer Experience (CX), CRM, and Analytics.

Joint customers can gain a single view of the customer lifecycle across marketing, sales, and service with rich computer telephony integration support.

"This is an important stepping stone for Oracle and Genesys customers alike, especially those moving to the cloud who require full portfolio functionality, customizations and administrative control," said Inderjeet Singh, executive vice president of independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and Java developers at Oracle, in a statement. "Our joint customers can have complete confidence in deploying the Genesys PureEngage portfolio on Oracle Cloud." "Oracle and Genesys share a commitment to delivering the most innovative and fully integrated solutions," said Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer at Genesys, in a statement. "Our joint customers can leverage the easy integration between Genesys and Oracle Cloud to help them scale performance and functionality across marketing, sales, and service."

The certification installation includes nearly 50 PureEngage application modules running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at a scale of 25,000 agents.

Genesys PureEngage is an omnichannel customer engagement suite for providing real-time, contextual journeys, orchestrated routing, and digital transformation. PureEngage is available both on premises and in the cloud and supports extensive customizability through open APIs and web standards.

The Oracle Cloud offers complete software-as-a-service application suites for customer experience, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, plus database platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.