Genesys Launches GCXNow, a Free Trial for SMBs

Genesys today introduced the GCXNow offering for small to mid-sized organizations to explore and purchase a full-featured contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution.
With a free automated self-service trial that can be activated in minutes, organizations can use GCXNow to explore the Genesys Cloud CX platform and scale users and capabilities on demand.
"Today, small-to mid-sized companies increasingly want a more agile experience for exploring technology that simultaneously matches their nimble and innovative nature," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer of Genesys, in a statement. "GCXNow helps us fulfill our objective to make it easier for any organization to innovate using advanced experience orchestration capabilities. By delivering an automated and curated self-service experience for Genesys Cloud CX, organizations can get up and running faster with a full-featured solution, helping them drive immediate value for their customers, employees, and business."