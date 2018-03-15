Genesys Integrates with Salesforce Service Cloud Lightning

Genesys, a provider of omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, has integrated its omnichannel routing engine with Salesforce.com Service Cloud Lightning.

This integration allows data to be shared across Genesys and Salesforce, while preserving full context and interaction history along the way. It offers a multitude of advantages across customer service, marketing, and sales, including the following:

Complete Customer Journey Management - The Genesys Customer Experience Platform can push data from an array of channels, including conversations online, in messaging apps, via SMS, with interactive voice response systems, or with live agents, to the Salesforce Platform for a 360-degree view of the customer journey. This two-way flow of information allows for customer lifecycle management, stronger attribution, and better advertisement targeting.

Advanced Omnichannel Routing - Customers can use Genesys routing to orchestrate omnichannel customer engagement natively across digital, inbound, outbound, and self-service channels, including live chat. Joint customers can choose which channels to leverage from each platform.

Integrated User Experience - The integration enables a Salesforce Lightning Experience. By producing one Service Cloud omnichannel agent console, it allows users to move away from the modular, frame-oriented computer-telephone integrations of the past.

"We are thrilled Salesforce customers can now take advantage of our advanced omnichannel routing capabilities," said Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer at Genesys, in a statement. "Every day, we imagine and then deliver upon ways we can help businesses all over the world connect every moment with their customers. This new Salesforce integration is the latest example of how we strive to connect every touchpoint, staying true to our vision that there will never be a lost moment with customers as long as Genesys technology is at the helm."

The Salesforce integration with the Genesys Customer Experience Platform includes smart automation, asynchronous messaging, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Genesys is making the integration available immediately for users of its PureEngage, PureConnect, and PureCloud portfolio of customer experience solutions.