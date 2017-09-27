Genesys Integrates with Microsoft

Genesys, a provider of omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, has integrated the Genesys Customer Experience Platform with Microsoft Office 365. The company also announced certified support for Skype for Business Server.

With Genesys now supporting Office 365 for its PureEngage and PureCloud by Genesys offerings, organizations can benefit from a fully integrated suite of contact center solutions for voice and digital channels, workforce virtualization and efficiency, and self-service functions, all within a homogeneous environment.

"We seek to align ourselves with other innovative companies around the world, like Microsoft, that believe in the value of delivering great customer experiences," said Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer at Genesys, in a statement. "In a move that's sure to benefit our joint customers even further, we've deepened our alliance once again. This new native integration between the Genesys Customer Experience Platform and both Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business Server helps organizations provide more seamless, consistent, and contextual customer journeys."

Genesys is a Microsoft Gold Partner.

"We are pleased that Genesys is now expanding its collaboration with Microsoft. By supporting Microsoft Office 365, they will further enrich the omnichannel customer experience and help companies of all sizes transition to the cloud easily," said Lori Wright, general manager for Microsoft Teams and Skype at Microsoft, in a statement.

To further connect and complete customer journeys, Genesys platform users also benefit from an integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, the customer relationship management solutions that help sales, marketing, and customer care teams work as one to deliver personal experiences across every interaction of the business.