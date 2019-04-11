Genesys Extends Google Cloud Contact Center AI Integration

Genesys, a provider of omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, is integrating its Genesys PureEngage, PureConnect, and PureCloud platforms with Google Cloud Contact Center AI.

Genesys was one of the first partners to integrate with Google Cloud Contact Center AI and is now helping several companies leverage this technology through its early adopter program.

"The launch of Google Cloud Contact Center AI was a game-changer for the industry," said Paul Lasserre, vice president of product management for artificial intelligence at Genesys, in a statement. "Businesses leveraging Genesys solutions have already identified hundreds of use cases for this powerful technology to provide holistic value across marketing, sales, and services contexts."

The Genesys integration with Google Cloud Contact Center AI enables artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistants to handle routine calls and chats or escalate interactions to employees when needed.