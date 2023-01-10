Genesys Expands Partnership with AWS

Genesys today announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to help organizations create exceptional experiences through deeper coordination of technologies and intelligent, automated solutions.

Building on their long-standing partnership, Genesys and AWS plan to expand joint development and go-to-market strategies to help mutual clients accelerate their digital transformations and cloud customer experience strategies. As part of the agreement, the companies are also working to market and sell Genesys Cloud CX with AWS Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions. Today, AWS CCI and Genesys Cloud CX customers can use Amazon Transcribe, Amazon Lex, Amazon Polly, Amazon Kendra, and other AI-powered services in the AWS CCI portfolio to improve customer service and agent productivity.

The partnership also extends to the availability of Genesys Cloud CX in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors.

"At Genesys, our aim is to enable organizations to orchestrate differentiated customer and employee experiences; today this is only made possible through seamless coordination of technologies, touchpoints and channels," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer of Genesys, in a statement. "As one of our foundational partners, our collaboration with AWS is central to our strategy for empowering customers with the capabilities and innovation they need to thrive." "Genesys has been both a customer and AWS Partner for many years, leveraging AWS's digital transformation and implementing cloud customer experience strategies to develop innovative solutions for our customers," said Ruba Borno, vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at AWS, in a statement. "This strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) takes our relationship with Genesys to the next level with investment to help organizations migrate to the Genesys Cloud CX solution and promote AWS Marketplace as a strategic channel for joint customers. The SCA is a significant win for our customers as they continue on their cloud migration journey."

Companies such as Alberta Motor Association (AMA) Group are combining Genesys Cloud CX and AWS to orchestrate self-service and human-assisted experiences across voice and digital channels.