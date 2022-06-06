Genesys Deepens It Partnership with Zoom

Zoom Video Communications and Genesys, a provider of cloud-based customer experience orchestration solutions, have expanded their partnership, building on their integration between Zoom Phone and Genesys Cloud CX, creating a cloud contact center and unified communications solution.
The companies' expanded partnership includes a go-to-market relationship where Genesys will enable its global direct and indirect channel to deliver the combined Zoom Phone plus Genesys Cloud CX solution.
"By deepening the alignment from our partnership with Genesys, we will accelerate the introduction of Zoom Phone into Genesys Cloud CX's robust customer base, bringing those businesses a modern cloud phone solution as part of a seamless, unified platform to improve employee collaboration and create stronger, more meaningful customer experiences," said Ryan Azus, chief revenue officer of Zoom, in a statement. "Zoom's innovative phone solution aligns perfectly with the experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys and goal of transforming how companies connect with their customers and employees. We are excited to incorporate this strengthened integration into our open partner ecosystem to provide businesses with the flexibility and ability to optimize their cloud contact center and communications solutions."
"Increasing market demand for combined unified communications and contact center solutions is an acknowledgement from businesses that ultimately every employee serves the customer, whether customer-facing or not," said ML Maco, chief revenue officer of Genesys, in a statement. "That's why together with Zoom we're reducing barriers for businesses and enabling our ecosystem to help joint customers better connect the enterprise and exceed consumer expectations in a changing digital world."