Genesys Adds Automation to Cloud CX

Genesys has added Genesys Predictive Routing, Genesys Web Messaging, and Intent Miner for Bots to the Genesys Cloud CX platform to make artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible, allowing businesses to automate and scale within minutes.

With Genesys Cloud CX, companies can now integrate AI with the press of a button using low-code tools. The new capabilities include the following:

Genesys Predictive Routing analyzes hundreds of data points to match customers with agents who are best qualified to address and resolve their interactions while delivering more personalized experiences.

Intent Miner capabilities within Dialog Engine Bot Flows use speech and text analytics to detect customer intents. It also combines natural language processing with business logic and automation, multilingual capabilities, and knowledge FAQs.

Genesys Web Messaging puts consumers in control of the conversation pace with rich, interactive conversations that persist over time. When integrated with AI, businesses can monitor the customer journey in real time to proactively engage the customer at the right time to see if they need help or have questions.