Genesys Adds Automation to Cloud CX

Genesys has added Genesys Predictive Routing, Genesys Web Messaging, and Intent Miner for Bots to the Genesys Cloud CX platform to make artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible, allowing businesses to automate and scale within minutes.
With Genesys Cloud CX, companies can now integrate AI with the press of a button using low-code tools. The new capabilities include the following:
"The explosion in digital interactions over the past year has led to massive increase in contact center data. Automation is a must for companies looking to scale and grow, but AI has traditionally been out of reach for many businesses," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Cloud CX, in a statement. "With our turnkey AI solutions, we are transforming the way companies adopt and integrate AI, making it accessible for companies of all sizes."
"The Genesys Cloud CX platform has helped us become more agile and customer-centric, and we love how quickly we can integrate new features," said Rohan Khanna, chief technology officer of Probe Group, in a statement. "With Genesys Predictive Routing, we just clicked a button, and we were ready to go. The impacts were immediate, and we've been delighted with the ROI we've been able to drive. In early trials we reduced call handling time 14 percent and dropped transfer rate 6 percent."