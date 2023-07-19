G12 Adds Texting for Microsoft Teams

G12 Communications has launched fully integrated texting for Microsoft Teams.

"The addition of texting to the G12 Teams Solution Suite is another example of how G12 is changing the game by layering in services that enable customers to use Microsoft Teams as their primary platform for both internal and external communications," said Rick Garcia, co-founder and chief revenue officer of G12 Communications, in a statement. "We are very excited about this addition to our Teams product portfolio; customers have asked for and we are delivering solutions that help organizations engage their customers. We look forward to continuing to build out our Teams offerings in support of our business customers."